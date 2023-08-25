Norad scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe
U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft and escorted it out of the restricted airspace without further incident, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or Norad, said in a statement.
A Coast Guard helicopter also took part in the intercept, which happened Friday morning West Coast time. No information about the civilian aircraft or its pilot was released.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the incursion was "not of protective interest" and had no impact on Secret Service operations.
White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton added there also was no impact on the president.
Biden is due to fly back to Washington on Saturday after a week of vacation with his family in California's Lake Tahoe region.
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost, damaged in B.C.'s Shuswap, officials say
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
BREAKING | Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township earlier this week.
BREAKING | Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin
President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Friday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago.
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
Calgary man facing terrorism charges related to TikTok video hires new lawyer
A 20-year-old Calgary man facing four terrorism-related charges stemming from a TikTok video has retained a new lawyer.
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
At least two tornados touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said.
Texas trial over Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into US to wrap up Friday
A trial over a lawsuit seeking to end a key element of President Joe Biden's immigration policy that allows a limited number of people from four countries in the Americas to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds was set to conclude Friday. However, a decision could come months down the road.
Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail
Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday.
Dutch Supreme Court confirms immunity of former Israeli officers over a deadly 2014 Gaza airstrike
The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday upheld a ruling that a Palestinian man cannot sue Israel's former defence minister and another former senior military officer over their roles in a deadly 2014 Gaza airstrike.
Niger's junta invites Mali and Burkina Faso to aid its defence, asks the French ambassador to leave
Niger's junta has authorized troops from neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso to come to its defence, raising the stakes in a standoff with other West African nations who are threatening force to reinstate Niger's democratically elected president.
Federal government posts $3.62-billion surplus for April to June
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.62 billion for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $10.20 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Prime minister in B.C. visiting with those involved in wildfire response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in British Columbia Friday, meeting with local leaders, firefighters and volunteers who have been involved in the provincial wildfire response.
Foreign interference talks: Parties trade jabs for bipartisan chats from the cottage
Discussions about a public inquiry on foreign interference have stretched well into the summer, as House leaders put aside political jabs that dominated Parliament for much of the year in exchange for 'collaborative' chats from hotel rooms and the cottage.
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
-
What your poop colour can say about your health
There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer for how often you should poop, but when it comes to what colour your stool should be, expert consensus is much narrower. And deviations from it can be a cause for concern.
NASA moves a step closer to supersonic passenger flights
The thought of supersonic travel has been mooted again – by none other than NASA, which reckons that a New York-London flight could take as little as 90 minutes in the future.
-
WATCH | New video gives first glimpse at the south side of the moon
Humanity is getting its first look at the surface of the moon's south side following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
-
India's lunar rover keeps walking on the moon, days after spacecraft's historic touchdown
India's lunar rover continued its walk on the moon Friday after the historic touch-down of India's spacecraft near the moon's south pole earlier this week, the country's space agency said. The rover's data collection and experiments could help determine if there is oxygen and hydrogen on the moon.
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters' strikes
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services. Here's a selected look at shows and films in suspension.
From singing her songs in the ICU to meeting at Osheaga, quadriplegic teen meets Billie Eilish
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
Movie reviews: It's hard to dislike a movie as relentlessly upbeat as 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,' 'Golda,' and 'Dreamin' Wild'
TIFF set to lose lead sponsor Bell after a nearly three-decade partnership
The Toronto International Film Festival is set to lose Bell as its leading sponsor.
Canadian women taking up golf, challenging corporate stereotypes
Gina Izumi is working to build a corporate Canada where no woman feels excluded or put down because she hasn't learned to play golf -- still a heavily favoured pastime among the global business community, which uses the sport to lure in clients, sign deals and even identify future talent for promotions.
U.S. officials are warning airlines to keep workers away from jet engines that are still running
Federal safety regulators are citing recent incidents, at least one of them fatal, in warning airlines to make sure that workers keep their distance from jet engines until they are powered off.
98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936 -- and this summer she defended her title.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
Harris praises 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces for 'grit and determination' on and off court
Vice President Kamala Harris led a White House celebration Friday for the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, praising the team for its "grit and determination" on the court and "ferocious" advocacy in support of colleague Brittney Griner during her detention in Russia last year.
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.