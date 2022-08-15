'Nightmare without end': Action needed to address rights abuses against Afghan women and girls, advocate says
The international community needs to step up to hold the Taliban accountable for human rights abuses in Afghanistan, a year after the militant Islamist group took control of the country and limited the rights of women and girls, a human rights advocate says.
"This last year has been a complete nightmare without end, honestly," Heather Barr, associate director of the Women's Rights Division of Human Rights Watch, told CTV National News. "Women have had all of their rights stripped away from them, and girls as well."
She also took aim at countries, including Canada, who purport to have a foreign policy that is supportive of women's rights but are not pushing hard enough for the change that is needed.
"If your feminist foreign policy doesn't mean standing up and providing leadership and taking practical steps to try and address the most serious women's rights crisis in the world right now, which is Afghanistan, what does your feminist foreign policy mean?" Barr said.
The Taliban marked the one-year anniversary Monday since the group seized the Afghan capital of Kabul.
The seizure of the Afghan capital came as the U.S. prepared to withdraw its last remaining troops from the country, a move that would prove chaotic as Afghans rushed to Kabul International Airport in a desperate attempt to flee.
The U.S. would ultimately pull its forces from Afghanistan by the end of August 2021, ending its 20-year-long war in the country and the longest in American history.
With millions in Afghanistan facing food shortages, teenage girls are also barred from going to school and women must cover themselves from head-to-toe in public, with only their eyes showing.
Along with prohibiting girls from attending secondary school, Barr says the Taliban have limited access to work for women, with some losing salaries due to the country's economic crisis, as well.
The Taliban also have prevented women from seeing male health-care professionals, Barr added, and "dismantled" systems to protect women from gender-based violence.
"We've seen women protesting as recently as Saturday against these policies," she said, "but the Taliban's response to those protests has been absolutely brutal, including detaining, abducting and abusing women and forcing them into false confessions."
Barr penned a letter, published Monday by the online news agency Rukhshana Media, in which she apologized that her country, the United States, and others who promised to defend the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan but later broke that promise.
"The world has too easily turned the page on Afghanistan," she wrote.
Barr called the response by the UN and countries around the world to the human rights violations against Afghan women and girls "weak."
She urged the UN Human Rights Council and other UN bodies to put pressure on the Taliban to ensure its officials are held accountable, whether through travel bans or other sanctions, for violating the rights of women and girls.
"The Taliban cannot kill the spirit of Afghan girls and women, and the world owes you its support," Barr said. "The road is long and brutally hard, but I know you are fighting every day. We see your courage."
Watch the interview with Heather Barr at the top of the article. With files from CTVNews.ca Web Reporter Rhythm Sachdeva and The Associated Press.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Canadians favour metric system despite often using imperial measurements: poll
While many Canadians don’t support moving away from the metric system of measurement, many continue to use imperial measurements in their daily lives, according to a recent online poll.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
'This is our land': Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, pipeline opponents rally in Vancouver
Opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline currently under construction in Northern B.C took to the streets of Vancouver Monday, briefly blocking north-bound traffic on the Cambie Street Bridge.
'Nightmare without end': Action needed to address rights abuses against Afghan women and girls, advocate says
The international community needs to step up to hold the Taliban accountable for human rights abuses in Afghanistan, a year after the militant Islamist group took control of the country and limited the rights of women and girls, according to Heather Barr, associate director of the Women's Rights Division of Human Rights Watch.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Canada
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
-
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
-
Internationally educated nurse wins appeal to work in Manitoba
A nurse who received her education in the Philippines and was later licenced to work in Ontario and Quebec has won an appeal to work in Manitoba, according to a notice of decision by the Council of the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, reviewed by CTV News Winnipeg.
-
Canadians favour metric system despite often using imperial measurements: poll
While many Canadians don’t support moving away from the metric system of measurement, many continue to use imperial measurements in their daily lives, according to a recent online poll.
-
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
World
-
Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount
The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital in a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country.
-
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
An Iranian official Monday denied Tehran was involved in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, though he sought to justify the attack in the Islamic Republic's first public comments on the bloodshed.
-
'Nightmare without end': Action needed to address rights abuses against Afghan women and girls, advocate says
The international community needs to step up to hold the Taliban accountable for human rights abuses in Afghanistan, a year after the militant Islamist group took control of the country and limited the rights of women and girls, according to Heather Barr, associate director of the Women's Rights Division of Human Rights Watch.
-
5 still in critical condition after car drove through Pennsylvania fundraiser crowd
Police say 5 people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people.
-
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says
A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
-
UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time
The UN special envoy for Myanmar travelled to the southeast Asian nation Monday for the first time since she was appointed to the post last October.
Politics
-
Public hearings in Emergencies Act inquiry to start in September
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests in February will start its public hearings next month.
-
Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal in Newfoundland
The German government on Friday issued a statement confirming the agreement will be signed Aug. 23 in Stephenville, where a Newfoundland based company plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen for export.
-
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
Health
-
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
-
Internationally educated nurse wins appeal to work in Manitoba
A nurse who received her education in the Philippines and was later licenced to work in Ontario and Quebec has won an appeal to work in Manitoba, according to a notice of decision by the Council of the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, reviewed by CTV News Winnipeg.
Sci-Tech
-
Testosterone promotes both aggression and 'cuddling' in gerbils, study finds
A recent study on rodents has found testosterone, despite being commonly associated with aggression, can also foster friendly behaviours in males.
-
Backing up Ukraine's history: App creates 3D models of important cultural heritage
Volunteers armed with smartphones are using a 3D-modelling app to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage one snap at a time.
-
Last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
Entertainment
-
R&B singer R. Kelly's obstruction trial begins in Chicago
R&B singer R. Kelly's latest federal trial began on Monday with the selection of a jury to hear charges that he lured underage women into having sex with him and obstructed a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.
-
'Horse Whisperer' author Nicholas Evans dies at 72
Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel "The Horse Whisperer," has died at 72, his representatives said Monday.
-
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.
Business
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway reaches collective agreement with 3,000 workers
Canadian Pacific Railway says it has signed a two-year collective agreement with about 3,000 union members.
-
North American markets recover morning losses to end day in positive territory
North American markets recovered from their early morning losses Monday to close in positive territory in spite of falling crude oil prices.
Lifestyle
-
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
-
$31M-jackpot winner plans to retire, travel and spend more time with family
A British Columbia woman who found herself suddenly $31 million richer says she plans to retire, but she's not sure what's next.
-
B.C. seniors keep love alive with romantic rides on wheelchair
Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Peter Foran takes his wife Janice for romantic rides on his wheelchair. They travel along Vancouver's bike lanes and waterfront paths, with her sitting sideways across his lap.
Sports
-
'Our team is good': Unbeaten Canadians aren't worried ahead of Finland match
As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency.
-
Canadian MMA fighter Rory MacDonald calls an end to his career
Canadian welterweight Rory MacDonald, who fought for the UFC title and won the Bellator championship, has called an end to his mixed martial arts career.
-
Flames forward Huberdeau pledges to donate brain to science to help military veterans
Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is pledging to donate his brain for research into brain injuries in soldiers.
Autos
-
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
-
Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said.
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.