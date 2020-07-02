WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND -- New Zealand's health minister has resigned following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Clark had earlier described himself as an "idiot" for breaking the nation's strict lockdown measures and then last week appeared to blame a beloved health official for border lapses, generating an angry reaction from the public.

While New Zealand's health response has been praised around the world after it managed to eliminate community transmission of the virus, Clark has been widely ridiculed. Clark intended to remain in parliament as a lower-ranking lawmaker.