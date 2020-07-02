Advertisement
CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
New Zealand's health minister resigns after virus blunders
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 7:11AM EDT
New Zealand Health Minister David Clark, center, flanked by Cabinet colleagues Grant Robertson, right, and Kris Faafoi addresses a press conference where he announced his resignation at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND -- New Zealand's health minister has resigned following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic.
David Clark had earlier described himself as an "idiot" for breaking the nation's strict lockdown measures and then last week appeared to blame a beloved health official for border lapses, generating an angry reaction from the public.
While New Zealand's health response has been praised around the world after it managed to eliminate community transmission of the virus, Clark has been widely ridiculed. Clark intended to remain in parliament as a lower-ranking lawmaker.