New Zealand bans military style weapons immediately
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during an event to meet the first responder in the March 15 mosque shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10:32PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10:36PM EDT
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is immediately banning assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and "military style semi-automatic rifles" like the weapons used in last Friday's attacks on two Christchurch mosques.
Ardern announced the ban Thursday and said it would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month.
She said the man arrested in the attacks had purchased his weapons legally and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines "done easily through a simple online purchase."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Officer responds after boy calls 911 over missing teddy bear
- Netherlands exit poll has anti-immigration party making big gains
- Cyclone Idai: Red Cross appeals for donations as Mozambique death toll rises
- Trump: Let Mueller report come out, 'let people see it'
- Pittsburgh official, husband charged in Detroit hotel case