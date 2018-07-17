

Ken Thomas, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point. And then the lights went out.

Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference when the lights in the White House Cabinet Room dimmed and briefly went out, leaving the room mostly in darkness.

Joked the president: "Whoops, they just turned off the lights. That must be the intelligence agencies."

As the lights were quickly switched on, Trump asked if members of his Cabinet, lawmakers and media were OK.

"That was strange. But that's OK," he said.

Trump was trying to make clear after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he fully supports the U.S intelligence community and its finding that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections.