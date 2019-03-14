Multiple fatalities at 2 New Zealand mosques, police say
Mark Baker and Nick Perry, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:31PM EDT
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - Police in New Zealand say there are multiple fatalities at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.
They say one person has been taken into custody.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it's "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
Developing...
1/2 A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter.Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off...— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
2/2 ... off the streets and indoors until further notice. Christchurch schools will be locked down until further notice.Police thanks the public for their cooperation and will provide further updates to keep residents informed.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
