

Mark Baker and Nick Perry, The Associated Press





CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - Police in New Zealand say there are multiple fatalities at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

They say one person has been taken into custody.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it's "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Developing...

1/2 A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter.Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off... — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019