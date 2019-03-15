PM Trudeau condemns fatal shootings at mosques in New Zealand
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 8:46AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 8:50AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau has issued a brief statement on Twitter condemning the fatal shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.
The prime minister says attacking people during prayers is "absolutely appalling."
He went on to say Canadians join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving.
