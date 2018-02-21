Mueller files new charges in Manafort case
Kevin Downing, attorney for Paul Manafort, turns aways after speaking to reporters outside federal court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Manafort, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates face decades in federal prison and millions of dollars in potential fines if convicted on all counts in a sprawling federal indictment unsealed Monday. They both plead not guilty to all charges. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 2:57PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Court records indicate at least one new charge has been filed under seal in the case against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.
The filing indicates a sealed document was entered in Paul Manafort's case. No details such as who it's against or whether it's part of a plea deal are disclosed.
It comes after prosecutors revealed last week that they had uncovered "additional criminal conduct" that includes "a series of bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies" related to a mortgage on one of Manafort's properties.
Prosecutors say Manafort obtained the mortgage fraudulently by providing the bank with "doctored profit and loss statements" for his political consulting business that overstated the company's income by "millions of dollars."
Manafort previously denied any wrongdoing regarding his mortgages.