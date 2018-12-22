Moroccans hold anti-terror vigil for slain Nordic hikers
A group of people from Maren Ueland's hometown walk in a torch lit parade to honor Maren Ueland and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark, who were killed in Morocco earlier this week. (Jan Kare Ness / NTB scanpix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 3:06PM EST
RABAT, Morocco -- Moroccans have gathered in front of the Norwegian and Danish embassies in Rabat in a candlelight vigil to honour two Scandinavian university students killed in a terrorist attack in the Atlas Mountains.
Hundreds of people brought flowers and shed tears Saturday in a show of opposition to violence and religious extremism. They were honouring 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland and 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, whose bodies were found Monday. Authorities say the hikers were killed by four men affiliated with the Islamic State group.
The Norwegian ambassador to Morocco said she was "deeply touched" by the vigil.
The mourners included ordinary Moroccans joined by politicians, artists and activists. Some held banners saying "Sorry" and condemned the brutal killing, which is unusual in Morocco and revived fears of terrorism.
Thirteen men have been detained.
