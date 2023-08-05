More people go missing and thousands are evacuated as northeast China is hit by more floods

A man walks through the flood devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A man walks through the flood devastated Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rain and high water levels on rivers in northeastern China were threatening cities downstream on Friday, prompting the evacuation of thousands, although the country appears to have averted the worst effects of the typhoon season battering parts of east Asia. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social