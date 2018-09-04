Montreal man who smuggled guns over U.S. border sentenced to prison
An unmanned border crossing into Canada is seen from Alburgh, Vt., Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 12:04PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. -- A Montreal man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison after he admitted smuggling about 100 handguns into Canada across the Vermont-Quebec border.
Alexis Vlachos appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt., on Tuesday.
Vlachos will be given credit for the 43 months he has been in custody since he was arrested in Canada prior to his extradition to the United States.
Vlachos pleaded guilty last January to the smuggling that occurred in 2010 and 2011.
Some of the handguns were left in the bathroom of a library that straddles the border between Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Que.
He also admitted walking across the border with other handguns.
In court, Vlachos apologized for his actions and said his criminal past is behind him.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
- Gordon, moving fast, aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
- Russia knocks Trump's criticism of Syrian government
- U.S. parents arrested after their teen son dies during religious fast
- Another USA Gymnastics president resigns in Larry Nassar abuse fallout