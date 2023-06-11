Minor earthquake shakes Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city

People walk on the side of London road in the Alexandra township, with Sandton skyline in the background, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) People walk on the side of London road in the Alexandra township, with Sandton skyline in the background, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social