Mexico says it won't react to Trump border threats
Mexico's Foreign Affairs minister Marcelo Ebrard pauses during press conference at the end of the meeting of an ‚International Contact Group‚ formed in the wake of the political crisis on Venezuela, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 4:02PM EDT
MEXICO CITY - Mexico's foreign relations secretary says his country won't react to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to close the U.S.-Mexico border.
On Friday, Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter: "Mexico doesn't act based on threats."
He also said the Spanish-speaking country is "the best neighbour" the U.S. could have.
Trump has implied he might close the border between both nations because Mexico isn't doing enough to stop an influx of migrants from Central America.
The Mexican government insists it is co-operating and says immigration is caused by a lack of jobs, a problem which must be addressed through investment.
Ebrard tweeted earlier that it is "acting with responsibility and dignity on the migration issue."