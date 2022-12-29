Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino that lasted more than 12 hours killed at least 19 people and injured more than 60, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday. Neighbouring Thailand sent firetrucks and emergency workers to help cope with the crisis in the bustling border town of Poipet.
Some victims were believed to still be under debris or in locked rooms that rescue teams could not immediately access, so the death toll was expected to rise, said Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey' province's information department. He said more than 60 people were injured.
The dead and injured comprised people of several nationalities, including Thai, Chinese, Malaysian, Vietnamese and Cambodian, he said. A local Buddhist temple was being used to receive their bodies.
Videos posted on social media showed people falling from a roof after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet. Many of those inside, both customers and staff, were from neighboring Thailand.
In a video posted by Cambodia's firefighting agency, onlookers could be heard shouting pleas to rescue people trapped on the roof of the hotel complex, which is more than a dozen stories tall at its highest point. The video showed at least one man falling as the flames reached the roof.
"Oh, please help rescue them. Pump water, pump water!" shouted the onlookers.
The Department of Fire Prevention, Extinguishing and Rescue posted that calls for help were heard from the 13th, 14th and 15th floors at 4 a.m. and hands were seen waving from windows as well as a mobile phone's flashlight signaling from inside the complex.
"The fire was massive, and was inside the casino, so it was difficult for our water cannons to reach it," observed a firefighter on the video posted online by the fire department. He said that was the reason the fire continued burning for such a long time.
The blaze, which started around midnight Wednesday, was finally put out at 2 p.m. Thursday, said Sek Sokhom, adding that the rescue operation was continuing.
He also said an initial investigation found that the fire may have been caused by an overload due to New Year's decorations drawing increased electricity, causing wires to overheat and burn.
Banteay Meanchey police chief Sithi Loh said earlier that 360 emergency personnel and 11 firetrucks had been sent to the scene of the fire, whose cause was not yet known.
"Right now, we are trying to bring the dead bodies from the building down. I don't think there will be any survivors because of very thick smoke. Even we all (the rescue staff) have to wear proper gear when we go inside the building, otherwise we cannot breathe at all," Montri Khaosa-ard, a staff member of Thailand Ruamkatanyu Foundation, a social welfare organization that sends volunteers to disaster scenes, said Thursday afternoon.
Thai and Cambodian rescue teams worked side by side in Thursday's search of the badly burned premises.
Thailand's public television network, Thai PBS, reported that 50 Thais, both staff and customers, had been trapped inside the casino complex. It reported that Cambodian authorities requested help to deal with the fire from Thailand, which sent five firetrucks and 10 rescue vans.
Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the city of Aranyaprathet in more affluent Thailand, and there is busy cross-border trade and tourism.
Thai PBS cited reports that Aranyaprathet Hospital's emergency ward was full and other victims had to be sent to other hospitals.
Casinos are illegal in Thailand, but neighboring countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos host the lucrative industry. Cambodia has an especially active casino industry because the Southeast Asian country is also a popular tourist destination with convenient international connections.
A report received from Soth Kimkolmony, a spokesperson for Cambodia's National Committee for Disaster Management, said the Grand Diamond City casino complex has 500 employees, and had 1,000 customers on Wednesday. It was unclear how many were present when the fire broke out.
The casino is just a few meters (yards) from the border checkpoint with Thailand and popular with customers who make the four-hour drive from the Thai capital, Bangkok.
------
Associated Press reporter Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul in Bangkok contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fighting to live: How a father defied terminal cancer diagnosis
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather.
Canada 'monitoring' as other countries implement COVID-19 testing policies for travellers from China
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
From centrepiece to curb: How to get rid of your Christmas tree sustainably
Canadians looking to dispose of their Christmas tree after the holidays should consider sustainable alternatives that give back to Mother Nature or their community.
Canada
-
Canada 'monitoring' as other countries implement COVID-19 testing policies for travellers from China
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
-
6 police officers killed in Canada since September
The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala Tuesday marks the sixth police death in Canada since September, but an expert is warning the numbers do not represent a trend.
-
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
-
Windsor, Ont. hockey community steps up after team from Denmark's luggage lost
A hockey team from Denmark is getting a taste of Canadian hospitality after some crucial equipment was lost in transit. The Frederikshaven White Hawks arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport Monday, on route to a hockey tournament, but the same could not be said for any of their hockey sticks or the gear belonging to three players.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
World
-
Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern
Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak -- and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
-
South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones
South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.
-
Kosovo reopens Serbia border crossing, roadblocks yet to go
Kosovo reopened the country's main border crossing with Serbia on Thursday after a nearby barricade that led to its closure was removed, while Serbia's president said more than a dozen other Serb roadblocks in northern Kosovo also would be dismantled.
-
'I think of them': Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls remembered
On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram stormed the Government Girls Secondary School in the Chibok community in Borno state and abducted the girls as they prepared for science exams. Many of the girls remain missing.
-
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino that lasted more than 12 hours killed at least 19 people and injured more than 60, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday.
-
Netanyahu's hard-line government prepares to enter office
Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to office Thursday at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel's history, vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country's closest allies.
Politics
-
Canada, allies demand Iran submit to binding arbitration for downing of Flight PS752
Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
Health
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
-
Fighting to live: How a father defied terminal cancer diagnosis
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
Sci-Tech
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
Entertainment
-
Missing persons report filed for rapper who hasn't been seen by family in months
The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.
-
Funny to freaky: Five Canadian films and TV shows to watch over the holidays
One of the most cherished modern traditions of the December holiday break is the opportunity to gather with those closest to you...and binge-watch television.
-
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
Business
-
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
-
Sunwing flight delays, cancellations continue to frustrate holiday travellers
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
-
Review of RBC's $13.5B takeover of HSBC Canada shows limits to system: critics
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
Lifestyle
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
-
From centrepiece to curb: How to get rid of your Christmas tree sustainably
Canadians looking to dispose of their Christmas tree after the holidays should consider sustainable alternatives that give back to Mother Nature or their community.
Sports
-
Bedard's seven points against Germany helps Canada get back on track at world juniors
Connor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.
-
Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year
Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport's biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honour -- awarded annually since 1932 -- after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlete Damian Warner won the award last year.
-
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25K for ref abuse
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays.
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.