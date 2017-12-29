Man accused of nearly decapitating girlfriend with samurai sword
A man is accused of killing his girlfriend with a samurai sword. (AP / The Salt Lake Tribune / Al Hartmann)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 10:18AM EST
HOUSTON - A 45-year-old Houston man is accused of nearly decapitating his girlfriend with a samurai sword.
Police investigating a "cutting in progress" Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.
Court records show Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr.'s relatives convinced him Thursday to surrender to police.
He's being held without bond in the Harris County jail on the murder charge and a federal parole revocation. He has a lengthy criminal history including multiple drug arrests and at least one conviction.
Lockings' grandmother, Marie Carrier told The Houston Chronicle that he received the sword as a gift at Thanksgiving.
She says Jernigan had been living in Mexico and only recently returned to Houston.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Man accused of nearly decapitating girlfriend with samurai sword
- Government seeks change to order lifting Trump refugee ban
- 'A crime against all that is civilized': UNICEF report details plight of kids in conflict zones
- Ex-soccer star Weah elected Liberia president by wide margin
- Egypt says 10 killed in attack outside Cairo church