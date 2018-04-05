Malaysian prosecutors rest case in Kim Jong Nam murder trial
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, centre, is escorted by police as she leaves after a court hearing at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 1:48AM EDT
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia - Malaysian prosecutors have wrapped up their case against two Southeast Asian women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.
Prosecutors told the High Court on Thursday that they were resting their case after questioning 34 witnesses during the six-month trial that could send the women to the gallows.
The judge set three days from June 27 for prosecutors and defence lawyers to make their closing arguments.
The women are 25-year-old Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and 29-year-old Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. They are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13, 2017. The two are the only suspects in custody. Prosecutors say four North Koreans who had fled the country were also involved.
