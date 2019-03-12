Luck be a lady: Woman wins lottery 30 times in one day
This Feb. 14, 2019 photo provided by Virginia Lottery shows Debrorah Brown holding up a check after winning the Pick 4 in Richmond, Va. (Virginia Lottery via AP)
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:19AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:21AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win US$150,000.
Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers "a couple of times during the day." She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it.
The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000.
Brown says she "nearly had a heart attack."
She's considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.
