Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
Four European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine on Thursday while meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back Kyiv's candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia's invasion.
French President Emmanuel Macron promised Ukraine six more truck-mounted artillery guns, the latest in a new round of Western arms pledges as the war grinds on in the Donbas region in the east.
France, Germany, Italy and Romania “are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate,” Macron said at a news conference with Zelenskyy and the others.
“My colleagues and I have come here to Kyiv today with a clear message: Ukraine belongs to the European family,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Amid Ukrainian fears that Western resolve could wane, the visit carried heavy symbolism. France, Germany and Italy have all faced criticism for continuing to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin - and failing to give Kyiv the amount of weaponry it says its needs.
With Scholz beside him, Macron defended earlier comments that riled Ukrainians about not humiliating Russia. He solemnly noted how the end of World War I had sown the seeds of World War II.
“We are side by side today with Chancellor Scholz. One hundred years ago, we were at war and allies helped France win. France committed a historic mistake. It lost the peace because it wanted to humiliate Germany. The question of humiliation I always placed in a context to come, not the current context,” he said.
“Today, this war must be won, France clearly supports Ukraine so it prevails,” Macron said. “Germany, like France, will never be in situations where they negotiate on Ukraine's behalf with Russia. Moreover, we have never done that.”
Ukrainians and some of their central European neighbors also have been afraid that Western powers might press for territorial concessions for the sake of peace with Russia.
Scholz reiterated that there is no such intent to dictate anything to Ukrainians, and that only they “can decide what is right in terms of an agreement on a peace which we are unfortunately very, very far away from.”
Italian Premier Mario Draghi expressed concern about the millions of tons of grain backed up in Black Sea ports by the war, saying it could lead to a “worldwide catastrophe.” Italy has been a first destination for African migrants and could find itself overwhelmed in the case of largescale hunger in the Southern Hemisphere.
“We want the atrocities to stop and we want peace,” Draghi said. “But Ukraine must defend itself, and it will be Ukraine that chooses the peace it wants.”
The leaders also visited Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that saw intense fighting early in the war and where many civilians were killed. They decried the destruction there, with Macron saying he saw signs of of “war crimes.”
While shocking images of such devastation have rallied Western support, Ukrainian officials have expressed concern that “war fatigue” could eventually erode that - particularly as rising prices and upcoming U.S. elections increasingly dominating public concerns.
The U.S. and its European allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine, and Germany and the U.S. recently announced new arms shipments. Such arms have been crucial in preventing the Russians from taking the capital, but Kyiv has said much more will be needed.
“Russia is only looking for new ways to scare Europe and seize more and more of our land,” Zelenskyy said at the news conference. “The goal of Russia in this war is to break Ukraine and through this break the whole of Europe.”
Many in Ukraine hope the visit could mark a turning point by opening the way to significant new arms supplies. It also comes as EU leaders prepare to decide next week on Ukraine's request to become a candidate for membership in the bloc.
The war has increased pressure on EU governments to fast-track Ukraine's candidate status, and Thursday's pledge to support candidacy status for Ukraine and neighboring Moldova pushes the whole 27-nation union closer to doing so. But the process still is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.
European allies have sent increasingly powerful weapons and rallied around Ukraine more than many expected, approving waves of unprecedented sanctions against Russia that also are badly squeezing Europe's economy.
Ukrainians say more is needed as Russia presses an offensive in the Donbas region, slowly but steadily gaining ground on the outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian forces.
After the news conference, Zelenskyy made a digital appearance at technology shows in Paris, Amsterdam, London and Stockholm as what organizers called a 3D avatar, with his image on a large screen. Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with futuristic fighters and the text “Come to the Dark Side” and “Dominate or Die,” he urged countries to support what he called a “digital Lend Lease” for Ukraine to bounce back from the war with a “global digital revolution.”
While visiting Irpin, Scholz said officials must keep the scenes of destruction in mind in all their decisions.
“Innocent civilians have been hit, houses have been destroyed; a whole town has been destroyed in which there was no military infrastructure at all,” he said. “And that says a great deal about the brutality of the Russian war of aggression, which is simply out for destruction and conquest.”
Macron, Scholz and Draghi, representing the EU's three largest economies, traveled to Kyiv together on a special overnight train provided by the Ukrainian authorities. They have been criticized for not visiting sooner. Soon after they arrived, air raid sirens wailed.
President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, which borders Ukraine and has been a key destination for its refugees, arrived on a separate train. He said at the news conference that Romania is facilitating the transit of Ukrainian exports, including grain.
A number of other European leaders have already made the trip to show their solidarity with Ukraine, even when the fighting raged closer to the capital than it does now.
Scholz had long resisted traveling to Kyiv, saying he didn't want to “join the queue of people who do a quick in-out for a photo opportunity,” adding that a trip should focus on doing “concrete things.”
Germany announced Wednesday it will provide Ukraine with three multiple launch rocket systems of the kind that Kyiv has said it urgently needs.
Tamara Malko, a resident of the Donetsk region that is part of the Donbas, said Macron and Scholz had been “very cold” toward Ukrainians so far and hoped their visit would bring change.
“We want peace very much ... and have high hopes for Macron and Scholz,” she said. “We want them to see and understand our pain.”
------
Corbet reported from Paris. Associated Press journalists David Keyton in Irpin, Ukraine, Srdjan Nedelikovic in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Colleen Barry in Milan and Frank Jordans and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented an 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments.
Rideau Hall issues statement on $100K in-flight catering bill during Gov. Gen.'s Middle East trip
Rideau Hall has issued a statement after it was revealed that Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24, saying she 'shares the public's concern' in regards to the expenses.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
WATCH LIVE | Tornado watch issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa, warning of severe thunderstorms that could also produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership run
Michelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.
'Haven't seen the worst of it yet': Rent prices to rise in months to come, experts say
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up for the months to come, experts say.
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
NEW | Justice minister to table bill responding to Supreme Court ruling on extreme intoxication
Justice Minister David Lametti will soon be tabling a new bill that is expected to address the recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling that deemed the law prohibiting the use of extreme intoxication as a defence for some crimes as unconstitutional.
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Tornado watch issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa, warning of severe thunderstorms that could also produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
-
Rideau Hall issues statement on $100K in-flight catering bill during Gov. Gen.'s Middle East trip
Rideau Hall has issued a statement after it was revealed that Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24, saying she 'shares the public's concern' in regards to the expenses.
-
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Program fights food insecurity with a 'prescription' of fruits and vegetables
The effects of the pandemic and inflation have led to a spike in Canadians facing food insecurity, but the Food Rx program in Toronto is tackling this issue by reimagining food as medicine, delivering a 'prescription' of a box of fresh fruits and vegetables to Torontonians who would otherwise struggle to put healthy food on the table.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union ponders how to restore gains taken by unconstitutional law
The union representing Nova Scotia teachers is pondering options to restore the losses its members incurred because of an unconstitutional law that imposed a labour contract on them in 2017.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
World
-
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
The 1/6 committee is set to plunge into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count — a highly unusual and potentially illegal strategy that was set in motion in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol riot.
-
Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
Four European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine on Thursday while meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back Kyiv's candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia's invasion.
-
In Yemen, child soldiering continues despite Houthi promise
Yemen's Houthi rebels are still recruiting children into their military ranks to fight in the country's grinding civil war, despite an agreement with the United Nations in April to halt the practice, Houthi officials, aid workers and residents told The Associated Press.
-
UN envoy's farewell: My heart breaks for Afghan girls, women
The UN representative in Afghanistan lamented in her farewell statement Thursday the harsh edicts that the Taliban have imposed on girls and women since they seized power in the country, denying them the right to education and work and forcing millions to stay at home.
-
Jan. 6 panel wants to hear from Ginni Thomas, chairman says
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol will ask Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for an interview, the panel's chairman said Thursday.
-
Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing men
A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented an 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments.
-
NEW
NEW | Justice minister to table bill responding to Supreme Court ruling on extreme intoxication
Justice Minister David Lametti will soon be tabling a new bill that is expected to address the recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling that deemed the law prohibiting the use of extreme intoxication as a defence for some crimes as unconstitutional.
-
Rideau Hall issues statement on $100K in-flight catering bill during Gov. Gen.'s Middle East trip
Rideau Hall has issued a statement after it was revealed that Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24, saying she 'shares the public's concern' in regards to the expenses.
Health
-
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
-
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
-
Stress accelerates aging of the immune system, increasing risk of cancer and heart disease: study
Social stress, such as that resulting from traumatizing events, work anxiety, everyday worries and discrimination, can accelerate aging of the immune system, according to a new study that suggests this may potentially increase one's risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and illness from infections, including COVID-19.
Sci-Tech
-
This European airline just ordered a fleet of airships
As the quest for less environmentally damaging aviation continues, one Spanish airline has thrown its hat into the ring by ordering new hybrid airships -- which pack as much of a punch visually as they are said to do environmentally.
-
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate, and a few still claim to adore.
-
In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born
Astronomers have peered into a teeming stellar nursery in the Tarantula Nebula - a colossal cloud of gas and dust next door to our galaxy - gaining new understanding of the dynamics of star formation while obtaining a dazzling image of the cosmos.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Spacey 'strenuously' denies sex assault charges, granted bail
Kevin Spacey 'strenuously denies' allegations of sexual assault, his lawyer said Thursday, as the Oscar-winning actor appeared in a London court to face five charges of offenses against three men.
-
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
-
'It didn’t have that time stamp to it': Music experts on Kate Bush's resurgence
Kate Bush's sprint to the top of the music charts after being featured in the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' is an example of how remakes and revivals are a driving force behind pop culture right now, experts say.
Business
-
Fed's aggressive rate hikes may raise likelihood of recession in U.S.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed's efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession.
-
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
-
Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers
In an unusual move for what's been an unusual takeover bid by the world's richest man for Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will address the social platform's employees Thursday, even though his US$44 billion offer has not yet been completed.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
-
Joyful voice of CF Rideau Centre employee fills Ottawa mall with song
There are familiar sounds in any shopping mall - cash registers, people chatting, and the hustle and bustle of footsteps through the halls - But in Ottawa’s Rideau Center, one employee’s day is filled with sweet and joyful songs, which she shares with everyone around her.
-
For families deeply divided, a summer of hot buttons begins
For families divided by political alignment, summer's slate of reunions, trips and weddings poses another exhausting round of tension at a time of heavy fatigue.
Sports
-
The 23 venues in Canada, Mexico and U.S. bidding to host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026
There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada -- a decision which will be announced at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.
-
Avalanche strike first, beating Lightning in OT to open Stanley Cup Final
Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.
-
Indigenous-led B.C. bid for 2030 Winter Olympics moving ahead
An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.
Autos
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.