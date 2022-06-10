Larry Nassar survivors say F.B.I. 'had a chance to stop a monster and they chose not to'

More than 90 women, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, are suing the F.B.I. for more than $1 billion for mishandling sex abuse allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Samantha Roy and Alyssa Corn, who are plaintiffs in the case against the F.B.I., are speaking out about their ordeal and why they feel betrayed by law enforcement.

“They had a chance to stop a monster and they chose not to, so that’s why I am here speaking publicly, with my name, with my face out there, just because I want to see change,” Roy said.

Hear more about why Roy and Corn are part of a lawsuit against the F.B.I. in the video at the top of this article.