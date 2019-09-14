An Ohio driver gave a uniquely blunt answer after being confronted by police for allegedly speeding – he “was just showing off."

Body cam footage released by the Newburgh Heights Police Department on Sept. 12 shows an officer speaking to a man allegedly pulled over for driving more than 131 miles per hour (210 km/h) .

“You know how fast you were going,” the officer says. “Everyone was honking their horn as they’re going by.”

But when asked what the hurry was, the driver simply said he “was just showing off.”

His blunt honesty did him no favours with local law enforcement, who said he could have caused a very serious crash.

The accused is facing charges for speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in court later this month.