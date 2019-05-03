Alberta woman caught driving 120 km/h over speed limit: police
The woman was charged with speeding and careless driving after she was caught driving 120 km/h over the speed limit.
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 8:03AM EDT
A 27-year-old woman has been charged and her licence suspended after she was caught driving three times the speed limit in northern Alberta.
High Prairie Police said they were conducting patrols on Highway 2 in the Big Lakes County Area last Friday when they pulled over a vehicle doing 180 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone as it was entering the town of High Prairie at nearly 3 a.m. in the morning.
The driver was issued a speeding ticket with a mandatory court appearance and was charged with careless driving. She also had her Graduated Driver’s License (GDL) suspended and her vehicle seized for seven days after she registered a “caution” reading on a breathalyzer, police said.
There is a zero tolerance policy for motorists with GDL licences who have any alcohol or drug in their system, RCMP reminded drivers.
