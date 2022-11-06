Japan PM vows to strengthen military at international naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile advancement and Russia's war on Ukraine.
Eighteen warships from 12 countries participated in the review, including the United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, while the U.S. and France also sent warplanes.
South Korea joined for the first time in seven years, in the latest sign of improvement in badly strained ties between Tokyo and Seoul over Japan's wartime atrocities.
"The security environment in the East and South China seas, especially around Japan, is increasingly becoming more severe," Kishida said, noting North Korea's increased missile firings, including one that flew over Japan last month, and growing concern about the impact in Asia of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Avoiding disputes and seeking dialogue is important, Kishida said, but it is also necessary to be prepared for provocations and threats to peace and stability. He repeated his pledge to significantly reinforce Japan's military capability within five years.
Kishida said Japan urgently needs to build more warships, strengthen anti-missile capability and improve working conditions for troops.
"We have no time to waste," Kishida said after his review aboard the JS Izumo, where naval officers from the participating countries gathered to review a demonstration of the frigates, submarines, supply ships and warplanes in Sagami Bay southwest of Tokyo.
The 248-metre- (813-foot) long Izumo has been retrofitted so that it can carry F-35Bs, stealth fighters capable of short take-offs and vertical landings, as Japan increasingly works side-by-side with the U.S. military.
Kishida said Japan will further strengthen the deterrence and response capability of the Japan-U.S. alliance.
Later Sunday, Kishida and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel were to visit the USS Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Navy's only aircraft career based outside the U.S. mainland, off the U.S. naval base of Yokosuka.
Emanuel stressed the importance of cooperation among U.S. allies. "Every time we do things in either a bilateral capacity, trilateral capacity of any other type of exercises that also brings in others, that puts China on their back heels because they realize that's the one thing they do not have is the one thing America has in abundance and we work at it extensively."
The U.S. military, which had just finished a joint exercise with South Korea that prompted missile barrages and other warnings from North Korea, is set to hold major drills with Japan later this month in southwestern Japan. Australia, Canada and Britain will join part of the drills, while France, India, New Zealand, the Philippines and South Korea are expected to take part as observers.
Japan has steadily stepped up its international defence role and military spending over the past decade, and plans to double its military budget in the next five to 10 years to about two per cent of its GDP, citing a NATO standard, amid threats from North Korea and China's growing assertiveness.
China has reinforced its claims to virtually the entire South China Sea by constructing artificial islands equipped with military installations and airfields. Beijing also claims a string of islands that are controlled by Japan in the East China Sea, and has stepped up military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it says is part of China to be annexed by force if necessary.
Kishida's government is currently working on a revision to its national security strategy and mid- to long-term defence policies, and is considering allowing the use of preemptive strikes in a major shift to Japan's self-defence-only postwar principle. Critics say preemptive strikes could violate Japan's pacifist constitution.
Apparently addressing concerns from Asian neighbours, Kishida said Japan will stick to its postwar pledge as a "pacifist nation" and continue to explain its security policy to gain understanding while asking other countries to do the same.
Many of its neighbours, including South Korea, were victims of Japanese aggression in the first half of the 1900s, and an attempt by Japan to increase its military role and spending could be a sensitive issue.
Sunday's international fleet review marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of Japan's postwar navy, called the Maritime Self-Defence Force, seven years after Japan was demilitarized after its Second World War defeat. The naval ships and warplanes were to participate in joint exercises later on Sunday and Monday.
It was the first time Japan hosted an international fleet review in 20 years. China did not take part but was expected to participate in the two-day Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Yokohama starting Monday with officers from about 30 countries discussing maritime security.
------
Associated Press video journalist Jeremie Chanteraud in Yokosuka, Japan, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Canadian Armed Forces now allowing permanent residents to enlist amid low recruitment
The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Friday that permanent residents will now be allowed to enlist, as the military struggles with low recruitment levels.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day
Legend has that when Canadian troops stormed ashore under a hail of German gunfire at the French port of Dieppe in August 1942, one of the hundreds who eventually died in the attack was carrying an old flag.
Union says calling strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights, labour laws
A hearing to determine the legality of a walkout by 55,000 Ontario education workers continues Sunday morning, after the provincial labour relations board heard heated arguments from both sides for more than 16 hours on Saturday.
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.
Canada
-
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day
Legend has that when Canadian troops stormed ashore under a hail of German gunfire at the French port of Dieppe in August 1942, one of the hundreds who eventually died in the attack was carrying an old flag.
-
Freeland defends decision not to impose windfall tax on oil and gas companies
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by her government’s decision not to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in this week’s fall economic statement, despite calls from the NDP to do so, and other G7 countries making a similar move.
-
Climate Changed: How homebuilders and residents are adapting to a warming world
The two-storey family home with a classic design and wooden cladding blends in with its neighbours, but its thick, insulated walls, airtightness, solar panels, heat pump and highly efficient windows make it a home built for a warming world.
-
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
-
Canadian Armed Forces now allowing permanent residents to enlist amid low recruitment
The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Friday that permanent residents will now be allowed to enlist, as the military struggles with low recruitment levels.
-
Union says calling strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights, labour laws
A hearing to determine the legality of a walkout by 55,000 Ontario education workers continues Sunday morning, after the provincial labour relations board heard heated arguments from both sides for more than 16 hours on Saturday.
World
-
Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region
Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said.
-
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at international naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile advancement and Russia's war on Ukraine.
-
At least 3 dead after Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into lake
A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and regional authorities said at least three people died.
-
Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 on Sunday to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65.
-
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at risk if Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. "Sulking and moping is not an option," the former president said in Pennsylvania.
-
U.K. to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III
The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.
Politics
-
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Midterm stakes for Canadians are much the same as in U.S.
In a hyper-polarized midterm election season, what's likely a key concern for Canadians is the same as it should be for Americans, say experts: the dangers that a newly empowered GOP would likely pose to the world's most powerful and enduring democracy.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
Health
-
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
-
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
-
Ontario considering letting pharmacists prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19: Moore
Ontario is considering allowing pharmacists to prescribe the COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid in order to expand access, the province's top doctor says.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Bumblebees play as humans and dogs do, study suggests
A first-of-its-kind study suggests that bumblebees play with objects just for fun, as humans or dogs do.
Entertainment
-
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.
-
'The Crown' reloads with new leads and old troubles in a more disjointed fifth season
Questions of propriety about the fifth season of 'The Crown' premiering two months after Queen Elizabeth II's death are largely eclipsed by other issues, as the Netflix series reloads with new prestige talent in key roles and old troubles.
-
Canada's Josh Ross, Florida Georgia Line to perform during Grey Cup halftime show
Canadian artist Josh Ross is set to perform alongside Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line at the Grey Cup.
Business
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Twitter users can soon get blue check for US$8 monthly fee
Twitter has announced a subscription service for US$7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the Platform's verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
Lifestyle
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
-
Alternatives to dry shampoo amid mass recall of products
With more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products in Canada being recalled by Unilever, consumers are left wondering what they can use instead. CTVNews.ca rounds up some alternatives that can clean without harming hair or scalp.
Sports
-
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
-
Alphonso Davies limps off after suffering apparent hamstring injury with Bayern
Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies just over two weeks before the World Cup begins after he went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich.
-
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.