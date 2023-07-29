It's a miracle, say family of Japanese soldier killed in WWII, as flag he carried returns from US

USS Lexington Museum executive director Steve Banta, centre right, and Toshihiro Mutsuda, centre left, the elderly son of Japanese soldier Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, hold Mutsuda's good luck flag after the handover ceremony at Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, July 29, 2023. At left is Misako Matsukuchi, the daughter of Mutsuda. At right is USS Lexington Museum director of marketing Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) USS Lexington Museum executive director Steve Banta, centre right, and Toshihiro Mutsuda, centre left, the elderly son of Japanese soldier Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, hold Mutsuda's good luck flag after the handover ceremony at Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, July 29, 2023. At left is Misako Matsukuchi, the daughter of Mutsuda. At right is USS Lexington Museum director of marketing Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?

Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social