Israeli FM accuses Hamas of orchestrating Jerusalem violence

In this file photo, a Palestinian protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield during clashes with Israeli police at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) In this file photo, a Palestinian protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield during clashes with Israeli police at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

France's youngest president wins again, troubles and all

In just five years as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union who has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. And now he has won a second term, the first French president to do so in a generation.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social