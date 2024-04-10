World

    Israel threatens to strike Iran directly if Iran launches attack from its territory

    JERUSALEM -

    Israel's foreign minister threatened Wednesday that his country's forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel.

    His comments came amid heightened tensions between the rival powers following the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

    "If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran," Israel Katz said in a post on X in both Farsi and Hebrew.

    Earlier Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a promise to retaliate against Israel over the attack on its consulate in Damascus.

    Tehran holds Israel responsible for the strike that leveled the building, killing 12 people. Israel has not acknowledged its involvement, though it has been bracing for an Iranian response to the attack, a significant escalation in their long-running shadow war.

    Khamenei spoke at a prayer ceremony celebrating the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, saying the airstrike was "wrongdoing" and akin to an attack on Iranian territory.

    "When they attacked our consulate area, it was like they attacked our territory," Khamenei said, in remarks broadcast by Iranian state TV. "The evil regime must be punished, and it will be punished."

    Neither Katz nor the Ayatollah elaborated on the way they would retaliate.

    Among 12 killed in the blast on Apr. 1 were seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, four Syrians and a Hezbollah militia member.

    Khamenei also criticized the West, particularly the U.S. and Britain, for supporting Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

    "It was expected they (would) prevent (Israel) in this disaster. They did not. They did not fulfil their duties, the Western governments," he said.

    Iran supports anti-Israeli militant organizations like Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah. It does not recognize Israel.

