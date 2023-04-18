Israel president urges unity on Holocaust Remembrance Day

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit

If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.

Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited command posts of the Kremlin's forces fighting in Ukraine in an apparent effort to rally his troops as the war approaches its 14th month and Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social