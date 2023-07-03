Israel launches most intense military operation in West Bank in years; at least 8 Palestinians dead
Israel on Monday launched its most intense military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades, carrying out a series of drone strikes and sending hundreds of troops on an open-ended mission into a militant stronghold. At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded.
The crackdown was reminiscent of Israeli military tactics during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s and came at a time of growing domestic pressure for a tough response to recent attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting last month that killed four Israelis.
The operation took place in the Jenin refugee camp -- an area in the northern West Bank that has long been known as a bastion of militants. The fighting, which began shortly after midnight, continued past nightfall.
Throughout the day, black smoke rose from the crowded streets of the camp, a densely populated neighbourhood that is home to some 14,000 people, while exchanges of fire rang out and drones could be heard buzzing overhead. Military bulldozers plowed through narrow streets, damaging buildings as they cleared the way for Israeli forces.
"There are bulldozers destroying the streets, snipers are inside and on roofs of houses, drones are hitting houses and Palestinians are killed in the streets," said Jamal Huweil, a political activist in the camp, predicting the operation would fail.
The military blocked traffic in and out of Jenin, and the city resembled a ghost town. Streets were empty as armoured Israeli vehicles patrolled. Piles of burning tires and garbage containers littered traffic circles. Power and water supplies were knocked out in the camp.
Palestinian youths occasionally threw stones at army vehicles before darting away.
With the sound of shooting and explosions in the background, at least 10 ambulances rushed to the overwhelmed local hospital as relatives checked to see if loved ones were inside. One ambulance arrived with a bullet hole in front.
The Palestinians and three Arab countries with normalized ties with Israel -- Jordan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates -- condemned the incursion, as did the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Late Monday, the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank held an emergency meeting and said it was halting its already limited contacts with Israel. Leaders said a freeze on security coordination would remain in place, and they vowed to step up activity against Israel in the United Nations and international bodies. They also planned to minimize contacts with the United States.
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was unswayed.
"In recent months, Jenin has turned into a safe haven for terrorism. We are putting an end to this," he said. He said the troops were destroying militant command centres and confiscating weapons supplies and factories. He claimed the operation was taking place with "minimum harm to civilians."
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesman, said there were a total of about 10 airstrikes -- most of them aimed at keeping gunmen away from ground troops. He accused militants of operating next to a United Nations building and storing weapons inside of a mosque.
He said Israel launched the operation because some 50 attacks over the past year had emanated from Jenin.
Neither the prime minister nor Hagari gave any indication when the operation would end.
UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland warned that the escalation in the West Bank was "very dangerous." Asked about the Israeli drone attacks on residential areas, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said: "Attacks on heavily populated areas are violations of international humanitarian law."
Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian areas, said on Twitter that she was "alarmed by scale of Israeli forces operation" and noted the airstrikes in a densely populated refugee camp. She said the UN was mobilizing humanitarian aid.
UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said many camp residents were in need of food, drinking water and milk powder.
Late Monday, hundreds of Palestinians left the camp to flee the fighting. The Israeli army said it was allowing people who wanted to leave to do so. The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said as many as 3,000 people had left by midnight, and they expected the exodus to continue.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least eight Palestinians were killed and 50 people were wounded -- 10 critically. The dead were identified as young men and Palestinian youths, including a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-olds.
Separately, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, the ministry said.
The Jenin camp and an adjacent town of the same name have been a flashpoint since Israeli-Palestinian violence began escalating in spring 2022.
Israel says it has stepped up activity because the Palestinian Authority is too weak to maintain quiet. It also accuses its archenemy Iran of funding militant groups involved in the fighting.
Palestinians reject such claims, saying the violence is a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel's government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.
Jenin was a major friction point in the last Palestinian uprising.
In 2002, days after a Palestinian suicide bombing during a large Passover gathering killed 30 people, Israeli troops launched a massive operation in the camp. For eight days and nights, they fought militants street by street, using armoured bulldozers to destroy rows of homes, many of which had been booby-trapped.
Monday's raid came two weeks after another violent confrontation in Jenin that included the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl and after the military said a pair of rockets were fired from the area last week.
But there also may have been political considerations at play. Leading members of Netanyahu's far-right government, which is dominated by West Bank settlers and their supporters, have called for a broader military response to the ongoing violence in the area, particularly after the June 20 shooting that killed four people in the Jewish settlement of Eli.
"Proud of our heroes on all fronts and this morning especially of our soldiers operating in Jenin," tweeted National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist who recently called for Israel to kill thousands of militants if necessary. "Praying for their success."
Israeli military experts said they expected the operation to wrap up within a day or two. Prolonged violence and heavy casualties would risk attracting increased international criticism and drawing militants from the Gaza Strip or even Lebanon into the fighting.
Islamic Jihad, a militant group with a large presence in Jenin, threatened to launch attacks from its Gaza Strip stronghold if the fighting dragged on. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group also made threats, saying the Palestinians have "many alternatives and means that will make the enemy regret its acts." Hezbollah fought a monthlong war against Israel in 2006.
More than 130 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank, part of more than a yearlong spike in violence that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in the area in nearly two decades.
Israel says the raids are meant to beat back militants. The Palestinians say such violence is inevitable in the absence of any political process with Israel and increased West Bank settlement construction and violence by extremist settlers.
Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and people uninvolved in confrontations have also died.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A preoccupation with failure': Why the Titan submersible was doomed from the start
The company behind the submersible that imploded during a recent dive to the Titanic ignored key principles that guide organizations working in high-risk environments, experts in emergency management say.
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Boy, 16, dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with first-degree murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
NATO readies military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia
Russia's armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top NATO military officer said Monday, as he laid out the biggest revamp to the organization's military plans since the Cold War should Moscow dare to widen the conflict.
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Canada
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
-
Boy, 16, dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with first-degree murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
-
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
-
13-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
A 13-year-old girl has died following a major collision on Highway 20, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal. She was one of three children and two adults seriously injured. The others remain in critical condition in hospital.
-
4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack in Winnipeg in less than a week
The province is warning North Kildonan residents to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.
World
-
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
More than one person is suspected of opening fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two people and wounded 28 others, many of them under 18, police said Monday.
-
International centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for aggression in Ukraine
An international centre opened Monday in The Hague to support nations already building cases against senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression resulting from the country's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Mexican president tells Americans not to vote for DeSantis because of Florida's tough migrant law
Mexico's president called on U.S. citizens Monday not to vote for Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis because of his state's enactment of a tough immigration bill.
-
Senegalese President Macky Sall says he won't seek a third term in 2024 elections after protests
Senegalese President Macky Sall declared Monday evening that he will not run for a third term in next year's elections, ending years of uncertainty over his political future that had helped fuel deadly opposition protests last month.
-
Israelis protest at international airport against judicial overhaul plan
Thousands of Israelis blocked traffic and snarled movement at the country's main international airport on Monday, the latest mass demonstration over Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.
-
Workers strike at major Southern California hotels over pay and benefits
Workers picketed major Southern California hotels again Monday after walking off the job during the July Fourth weekend to demand better pay and benefits.
Politics
-
Ten years after Megantic, experts say stricter rules, tougher enforcement needed
Kathy Fox still remembers the looks on the faces of the grieving family members on the morning in August 2014, as she tried to explain how the Lac-Megantic rail disaster had happened.
-
From telecoms to grocers, competition concerns keep bubbling up in federal politics
As Canadians grow more concerned about rising inflation, competition across different sectors of the economy has become a 'kitchen-table issue' at a time when the federal government is reviewing its competition law.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Health
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
-
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
-
'Very encouraging': Scientists discover way to boost honey bee immune systems, ward off deadly viruses
A new method of boosting the immune systems of honey bees could help the pollinator ward off different types of deadly viruses, a recent study has found.
Entertainment
-
Indiana Jones' box office destiny? A lukewarm US$60 million debut in North America
Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn't rush to the theatre in significant numbers to see 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.
-
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19.
-
Summer movie season is in full swing. Here's what's coming through Labour Day
The summer movie season goes into high-gear in July, with the arrival of the seventh 'Mission: Impossible' movie followed by the 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' showdown on July 21.
Business
-
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher ahead of July 4th holiday in U.S.
World shares rose Monday as investors took heart from reports that show inflation is abating, which might enable the Federal Reserve to back away from interest rate hikes.
-
Workers strike at major Southern California hotels over pay and benefits
Workers picketed major Southern California hotels again Monday after walking off the job during the July Fourth weekend to demand better pay and benefits.
Lifestyle
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
-
Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police gave a 'piggyback ride' to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.
Sports
-
'A dream come true': Max Domi follows in father's footsteps, joins Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
-
Fernandez advances, Auger-Aliassime upset in first-round action at Wimbledon
Leylah Fernandez moved on while Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered an upset loss in first-round action Monday at Wimbledon.
-
Toronto Raptors officially sign first-round draft pick Gradey Dick
Gradey Dick is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.