ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

U.S. contractors say their colleagues are firing live ammo as Palestinians seek food in Gaza

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo, provided by an American contractor on condition of anonymity, shows Palestinians behind gates before entering a food distribution site operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in May 2025, shortly after the start of the organization's distribution sites. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.