Israel-Hamas War

Israel attacks Iran, killing top military officers. Live updates here.

By The Associated Press

Published

Smoke rises up to the sky, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.