ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Nova music festival survivor’s home destroyed by Iranian missile

By Adrian Ghobrial

Published

Ottawa announced it is sending additional consular services to help Canadians in Israel and Iran fly home. Adrian Ghobrial reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.