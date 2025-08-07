Israel-Hamas War

Netanyahu says Israel plans to take over Gaza as officials discuss widening its offensive

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the audience at a conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.