Israel-Hamas War

Journalist working with Al Jazeera killed in Israeli Gaza strike, network says

By AFP

Updated

Published

Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.