ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israel’s ceasefires with Hezbollah and Hamas are both in doubt again

By The Associated Press

Published

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza release balloons to mark the 500 days of captivity and demand their release in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.