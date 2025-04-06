Israel-Hamas War

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 15, mostly women and children

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Palestinians pray over the bodies of some of the 15 people, including five children and five women, killed in two Israeli army strikes during their funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.