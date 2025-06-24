ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israeli forces fire on people waiting for aid in Gaza, killing 25, witnesses and hospitals say

By The Associated Press

Published

Hamam Al-Farani sits next to his sister, in white, along with other family members as the body of their father Alaa, killed in an Israeli army strike that also injured the boy, is prepared for burial at Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















