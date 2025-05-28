Israel-Hamas War

Four Palestinians die in storming of UN food warehouse a day after gunfire at new Gaza aid site

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Palestinians carry bags of flour after storming a U.N. World Food Program warehouse in Zawaida, Central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)


















