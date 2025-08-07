Israel-Hamas War

Congress member says U.S. will push Israel to withdraw from Lebanon if the army secures the country

By The Associated Press

Published

Re. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., centre, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing during a tour of the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood affected by recent wildfires in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.