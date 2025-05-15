Israel-Hamas War

Ben and Jerry’s cofounder removed from Senate in Gaza protest

By AFP

Published

Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben and Jerry's, centre, is arrested by Department of Homeland Security Police for blocking the entrance to the Department of Justice during a protest in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.