Indian city sets record with dazzling display of 409,000 lamps
People light lamps on the banks of the river Sarayu to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya, India, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of earthen lamps were illuminated as part of Diwali celebrations, the Hindu festival of lights. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:32PM EDT
AYODHYA, India - Indian city of Ayodhya has set a Guinness world record by illuminating hundreds of thousands of earthen lamps as part of an annual Hindu festival.
Representatives from the Guinness World Records on Saturday handed over the certificate to Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, after having witnessed the lighting of 409,000 oil lamps on the banks of river Sarayu.
They monitored the effort with the aid of drone cameras
"Over 6,000 volunteers, majority of them college students, laboriously worked to ensure that lamps burn in a systematic pattern for the prescribed time frame," Anuj Jha, district magistrate of Ayodhya, told The Associated Press.
Last year Ayodhya had set a record by lighting 300,150 oil lamps.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Chilean president shakes up government after more than 1 million people protest
- Separatists clash with police in Barcelona after huge rally
- 16-year-old electrocuted during rainfall in Gaza, health officials say
- Hong Kong bans posting of police officers' personal details
- Ex-Trump aide wants judge to decide on impeachment testimony