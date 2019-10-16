TORONTO -- Call it “The One Where Jennifer Aniston Breaks Instagram" -- and a royal record.

Guinness World Records confirmed Wednesday that the “Friends” star became the fastest Instagram user to get one million follows. She reached the milestone in just five hours and 16 minutes, surpassing the previous record holders Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who hit a million nearly 30 minutes slower. Harry and Meghan have more than 9.7 million followers, and Aniston had nine million and climbing at time of writing.

Aniston’s popularity appeared to cause a glitch on the site after users reported the “Follow” button wouldn’t work as she began to amass the following. She joined the site Tuesday morning and posted a selfie with all five “Friends” co-stars, which has been liked more than 10 million times.

“I thought Jennifer Aniston blocked me because I couldn’t follow her but then I realized she’s just THAT b**** and broke all of Instagram,” joked one user. Any glitch appears to have been fixed.

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a statement to CTVNews.ca that they are aware some users had “issues following Jen’s profile.”

“As of now, people should be able to access and follow her profile with no problems, so help us welcome our new ‘Friend’ to the Instagram community!”