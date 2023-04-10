In Ukrainian village, a family lives under cloud of shelling
In a small village in eastern Ukraine the sounds of war echo in the distance while 10-year old Khrystyna Ksenofontova plays. She pets the neighborhood cats, paints and, like everyone else here, hopes the fighting will end soon.
The small village of Bohoyavlenka, in Donetsk province, lies 20 kilometers (13 miles) from the active front line. Khrystyna's days are spent scrounging the bits of childhood she still can. Her family refuses to evacuate and lives under a cloud of constant shelling. She wears headphones to block out the booms of the explosions.
”(I feel) fear, trembling,” she says. The explosions resound at night most of the time, she says, brushing aside her sandy blond hair. But sometimes they come in the morning, too.
Her mother, Yulia, and grandmother chose not to leave the village, which had a pre-war population of 1,400, after her father died from a brain injury suffered in an attack that destroyed one of their homes. They prefer to bear the brunt of the war in their hometown rather than be displaced and penniless, Yulia says.
It's a common story along the dozens of towns and villages that span the 1,000-kilometer (more than 600-mile) front line in eastern Ukraine. Despite the severity of the fighting, many families have refused to leave their homes, rejecting evacuation attempts and choosing to risk their lives under bombardment. Aid groups concentrate on delivering food and supplying heating to these areas, where supplies are difficult to access.
The majority of those who stay are the elderly, many of whom rarely ventured outside their homes before the war. It is increasingly rare to find families with young children choosing to live so close to combat lines.
But Khrystyna still finds moments of delight amid the devastation.
In the basement, a litter of kittens was recently born. Picking up two, she smiles as their newborn eyes struggle to adjust to the light. She dreams of being a veterinarian.
All her friends have gone. The child finds ways to occupy her time by studying - when the power is on she studies online - and taking care of the cats.
Her grandmother - the mother of Khrystyna's dead father - weeps, praying for normalcy to return to their lives.
Yulia strategizes ways to gather food to last the week. Sometimes the family travels to a nearby town where the supermarkets are still open. The shops, hospitals and schools in their village closed several months ago.
Like many residents in the area, her husband was a coal miner. Before the war he worked in the nearby hilltop town of Vuhledar, which has been the site of fierce fighting for months with Ukrainian forces still holding the town.
Yulia fears a much anticipated Russian counteroffensive expected in the spring will finally push them to leave. But where? She doesn't know. She wishes she could see her mother in Russian-occupied Crimea, but that is impossible now.
“Everyone is worried about it (the potential counteroffensive),” she said. “Who knows, anything could happen.”
While she speaks, a distant boom thunders. She brushes it off. “It's normal.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
LIVE @ 1 | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Mosque officials call on Ford government to combat Islamophobia after 'shocking' hate-motivated attack in Markham, Ont.
Mosque officials are calling on the Doug Ford government to expedite legislation aimed at combating Islamophobia after a “shocking” hate-motivated incident in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
Rescue workers race to save 400 migrants adrift on boat in Mediterranean Sea
The Italian Coast Guard is leading rescue efforts to save at least 400 migrants adrift on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Malta, along an immigration route that NGOs have warned is perilously dangerous.
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
A shooter at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people -- including two friends of the governor -- and wounded at least nine others Monday, police said. The suspect also was dead.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.
Canada
-
About 35K clients still without power after ice storm; Hydro-Quebec finishes repairs
Quebec's hydro utility says it hopes to restore power Monday to nearly all the tens of thousands of customers still without electricity since last week's ice storm. Roughly 35,000 homes and businesses remained without power across Quebec as of 11 a.m., with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
-
Mosque officials call on Ford government to combat Islamophobia after 'shocking' hate-motivated attack in Markham, Ont.
Mosque officials are calling on the Doug Ford government to expedite legislation aimed at combating Islamophobia after a “shocking” hate-motivated incident in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
World
-
A list of recent high-profile shootings in the U.S.
The latest high-profile shooting in the United States happened Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. The shooting is the 15th mass killing, in which four or more people died other than the perpetrator, in the country this year.
-
Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police during parade opposing Good Friday Agreement
A number of masked people attacked a police vehicle with petrol bombs and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, police said on Monday, a day before U.S. President Joe Biden visits Belfast.
-
When exactly will India surpass China as most populous?
Demographers are unsure exactly when India will take the title as the most populous nation in the world because they're relying on estimates to make their best guess. But they know it's going to happen soon, if it hasn't occurred by now.
-
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
-
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
A shooter at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people -- including two friends of the governor -- and wounded at least nine others Monday, police said. The suspect also was dead.
-
Rescue workers race to save 400 migrants adrift on boat in Mediterranean Sea
The Italian Coast Guard is leading rescue efforts to save at least 400 migrants adrift on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Malta, along an immigration route that NGOs have warned is perilously dangerous.
Politics
-
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
-
Feds to negotiate schedule for new icebreakers as existing fleet nears end of life
The federal government says it doesn't know when Quebec shipyard Chantier Davie will deliver a fleet of new icebreakers to the Canadian Coast Guard. Officials say the schedule will depend on negotiations with the shipyard, which was formally added to Ottawa's multibillion-dollar shipbuilding strategy last week.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate this week, even as economy keeps some steam
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady this week as inflation continues to slow, despite other data suggesting the economy is still running hot.
Health
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
-
Justice Department calls U.S. abortion pill order 'unprecedented'
The Justice Department on Monday called a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. "extraordinary and unprecedented" while asking a federal appeals court to put the decision on hold.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
-
Twitter brands BBC a 'government funded media' organization
The BBC is seeking a swift resolution after Twitter branded it as 'government funded media.'
Entertainment
-
Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' actor, dead at 81
Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as an overbearing studio head in the 1991 film "Barton Fink," has died, his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced in a post on social media. He was 81.
-
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins
Actress HIlary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider.
-
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite up in mid-morning trading on health care, energy stocks
Canada's main stock index rose in late-morning trading, as health care and energy stocks trended upward.
-
Scotiabank picks new head of international banking from outside ranks
The top ranks of Scotiabank will have another new face as the bank said Monday that Francisco Aristeguieta will lead the bank's international division.
-
There's a new way to finance a home down payment, but one expert says it's risky
A new service has arrived on the Ontario real-estate scene that promises to help prospective homebuyers come up with the cash for a down payment, but one expert says the list of risks and caveats is considerable.
Lifestyle
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
U.S. President Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid
Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics.
-
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said.
Sports
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
-
Bruins break NHL single-season wins record by beating Flyers
It's not the Boston Bruins' biggest goal, but they now own the NHL single-season wins record thanks to their best player putting on a show.
-
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
Autos
-
Ferrari driver Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home
Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after his address was leaked, leading to some turning up at his apartment in the past few months.
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.