In liberated Ukraine city, civilians still pay price of war
In this war-scarred city in Ukraine's northeast, residents scrutinize every step for land mines. Behind closed doors, survivors wait in agony for the bodies of loved ones to be identified. The hunt for collaborators of the not-so-long ago Russian occupation poisons tightly-knit communities.
This is life in Izium, a city on the Donets River in the Kharkiv region that was retaken by Ukrainian forces in September, but still suffers the legacy of six months of Russian occupation.
The brutality of the Russian invasion in this one-time strategic supply hub for Russian troops counts among the most horrific of the war, which entered its second year last month.
Ukrainian civilians were tortured, disappeared and were arbitrarily detained. Mass graves with hundreds of bodies have been discovered and entire neighbourhoods were destroyed in the fighting.
Izium is a gruesome reminder of the human cost of the war. Six months after it was liberated, residents say they continue to pay the price.
Large red signs warning "MINES" rest against a tree between a church and the city's main hospital, which is still functioning despite heavy Russian bombardment.
In this city, everyone has a mine story: Either they stepped on one and lost a limb or know someone who did. The mines are discovered daily, concealed along riverbanks, on roads, in fields, on the tops of roofs, in trees.
Of particular concern are anti-infantry high-explosive mines, known as petal mines. Small and inconspicuous, they are widespread in the city. Human Rights Watch has documented that Moscow has used at least eight types of anti-personnel mines, prohibited by the Geneva Conventions, throughout eastern Ukraine.
In a January report, the rights monitor also called on Kyiv to investigate the Ukrainian military's apparent use of thousands of banned petal mines in Izium.
"No one can say now the total percentage of territory in Kharkiv that is mined," said Oleksandr Filchakov, the region's chief prosecutor. "We are finding them everywhere."
Most residents are careful, keeping to known paths. But even then, they are not safe.
"We have an average of one person a week with wounds" from mines, Dr. Yurii Kuzentsov said. "I don't know when I will ever go to the river or the forest again, even if our lives are restored, because, as a medical professional, I have seen the consequences."
One patient stepped on mines twice: First in June when he lost part of his heel and the second time in October when he lost the entire foot.
Most of Kuzentsov's patients said they had been cautious.
"They were sure this would never happen to them," he said.
Oleksandr Rabenko, 66, stepped on a petal mine 200 metres from his house while walking down a familiar path to the river to fetch water.
His son, Eduard, had de-mined a narrow path with a shovel. Rabenko had walked down it several times, up until Dec. 4, when he lost his right foot while clearing some sticks.
"I still don't know how it got there, maybe it was the snow melting, or the river carried it," he said. "I thought it was safe."
Rabenko still feels excruciating pain from the foot that is no longer there.
"The doctor said it will take months for my brain to grasp what happened," he said.
Halyna Zhyharova, 71, knows exactly what happened to her family of eight.
A bomb struck her son Oleksandr's home last March, killing 52 people sheltering inside the basement. They included eight of Zhyharova's relatives -- her son and his entire family, including two daughters.
Seven relatives' bodies were exhumed in September in a severe state of decay. It took months to identify them, she said. Now she is waiting for just one more identification -- of her granddaughter.
Of the 451 bodies exhumed in Izium, including nearly 440 found in mass graves, 125 have still not been identified, said Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigations Department of Kharkiv's National Police.
Some are so decomposed it's difficult to extract a DNA sample, he said. Other times, authorities are unable to find a DNA match among relatives. The painstaking work can take months.
Zhyharova hopes her granddaughter's remains will be identified soon so she can finally lay her family to rest.
"I'll bury them, put gravestones," she said. "After that, what to do? Live on."
The scale of destruction in Izium, with a prewar population of 50,000, is breathtaking. Ukrainian officials estimate 70% to 80% of residential buildings were destroyed. Many bear black scorch marks, punctured roofs and have boarded-up windows.
Slowly, residents are returning, horrified to discover their homes uninhabitable or their possessions stolen. They seethe with anger, knowing the Russian advance into Izium was made possible by the help of local collaborators who supported Moscow.
"There were cases in the beginning of the war when collaborators led Russian armed forces units through secret routes and led them to the flanks and rears of our units," said Brig.-Gen. Dmytro Krasylnykov, commander of the joint forces in the Kharkiv region. "This happened in Izium."
"Many of our soldiers died because of this, and we were forced to leave Izium for a while, and now we see what the city has turned into," he said.
In the village of Kamyanka near Izium, every house bears the scars of war. Twenty families have returned and many have directed their venom at Vasily Hrushka, the one who remained. He has become the village pariah.
"They say I was a collaborator, a traitor," the 65-year-old said. "I did nothing wrong."
Hrushka says he stayed in the village while Russians overtook it, because he didn't want to abandon his cows and three calves, fearing they would die in his absence. He sent his family away and took refuge in the cellar.
Russian soldiers knocked on the door, asked him if any Ukrainian servicemen lived in the house. When he replied no, they sprayed the place with bullets just to make sure.
Later, they came by with an offering of canned food. He gave them milk. Once they asked him if he had any alcohol.
Residents saw this as a sign of treason. They asked why he didn't do more to help Ukrainian forces by finding a way to give away Russian positions. But Hrushka said there was no way to do that -- the Russian soldiers destroyed his phone lines.
"I was living in madness," he said, "I did what I did to survive."
He was called in for questioning by the SBU, Ukraine's security service. They said they heard rumours he was living the life of a chief in Kamyanka.
"I was the chief only of my own home," he told them. They let him go.
In November, his fortunes took another turn.
Foraging for firewood as temperatures dropped, he stepped on a petal mine and lost his left foot.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP investigating violations of security law in connection to leaks of foreign interference allegations
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
Home improvement, cryptocurrency scams the riskiest in 2022, new report says
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
Ottawa mother, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa mother and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
B.C. companies' claims of licensed cocaine selling a communications 'failure': consultant
Recent claims by two B.C. companies about being licensed to sell cocaine and other substances, statements they later retracted, represent a communications 'failure' that regulators will want to prevent, a Canadian psychedelic advocate and business consultant says.
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
On-board camera shows close call between U.K. train and man crossing rail tracks
A man who ignored a red warning light at a rail crossing in the U.K. was inches from being hit by a high-speed train, on-board camera footage shows.
Canada
-
RCMP investigating violations of security law in connection to leaks of foreign interference allegations
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
-
Ottawa mother, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa mother and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate realtor commissions.
-
Home improvement, cryptocurrency scams the riskiest in 2022, new report says
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
-
Montreal officer living double life as NHL emergency backup goalie
A Montreal police officer who grew up with dreams of playing in the NHL is finding a way to follow his dream... sort of. Patrick Chevrefils is an SPVM officer in Cote-St-Luc and swaps his badge for a blocker at night to sit as the emergency backup goalie.
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
World
-
Murdaugh testimony only confirmed his guilt, jurors say
Alex Murdaugh didn't help his defence when he took the stand at his trial for the murder of his wife and son, three jurors said on Monday.
-
Wreckage cleared, days after deadly Greek rail disaster
Recovery crews in northern Greece cleared the final sections of wreckage from a deadly train collision off the tracks on Monday, as protests and political fallout from the country's worst ever rail disaster continued.
-
Suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 10 policemen
A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle rammed into a police truck in Pakistan's restive southwest, killing at least 10 policemen and wounding 12 officers in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months, authorities said.
-
Trailblazing transgender lawmaker Georgina Beyer dies at 65
Georgina Beyer, a trailblazing New Zealand politician who in 1999 became the world's first openly transgender member of Parliament, died Monday at the age of 65.
-
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
-
Iran leader: Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death
Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an 'unforgivable crime.'
Politics
-
RCMP investigating violations of security law in connection to leaks of foreign interference allegations
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
-
Three Conservative MPs who met with far-right German politician will stay in caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says three members of his party who met with a German politician from a far-right party will stay in caucus.
-
Technical difficulties delay committee meeting that Google exec was set to attend
A parliamentary committee that was set to hear from the head of Google Canada is hoping to reschedule her appearance for later this week.
Health
-
Retired NFL players with concussion symptoms showed worse cognitive function long after career, study finds
A new study has found that NFL players who experienced concussion symptoms during their years on field showed reduced cognitive function long after retiring.
-
How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?
In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later transition regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling.
-
AI model can detect Alzheimer’s disease with over 90 per cent accuracy, new research finds
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter glitches as links, images fail to load
Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour Monday as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.
-
Style change in classic paintings showed ‘atmospheric reality’ of Industrial Revolution pollution: study
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
-
How a group of digital activists are helping earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria find shelter
Five digital activists have created a website to help provide shelter to survivors of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye that left millions homeless amid freezing winter temperatures.
Entertainment
-
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Unfounded fears of gunfire at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, sent a crowd rushing toward the exits in a stampede that killed one person and left two others fighting for their lives, authorities said.
-
'StopWillow' is taking TikTok by storm. Can it actually work?
An oil drilling venture on the North Slope of Alaska would create jobs and revenue for the region, but it would also generate a significant amount of pollution-causing oil. And that's made it a lightning-rod issue on social media.
-
Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga
Hit Japanese manga "One Piece" is coming to Netflix as a live-action series.
Business
-
Home improvement, cryptocurrency scams the riskiest in 2022, new report says
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
-
Stocks tick higher on Wall Street to add to their recent run
Stocks are ticking a bit higher Monday as Wall Street's worries about higher interest rates and the bond market relax a little.
-
Chinese planners promise 12 million jobs, economic rebound
Chinese economic officials expressed confidence Monday they can meet this year's growth target of 'around 5 per cent' by generating 12 million new jobs and encouraging consumer spending following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home.
Lifestyle
-
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
-
U.S. court says French, Swiss groups cannot restrict 'gruyere' cheese label
The name 'gruyere' can be used to label cheeses from outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, in a victory for U.S. dairy groups and others.
-
Ontario girl, 9, sets three Guinness World Records in hula hooping
Mamathi Vinoth would spend hours practising hula hooping after school every day to perfect her technique.
Sports
-
Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament
Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final on Sunday, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.
-
Novak Djokovic withdraws after failed bid to play Indian Wells
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open, having lost his bid to enter the United States unvaccinated to play in the Southern California event.
-
Montreal officer living double life as NHL emergency backup goalie
A Montreal police officer who grew up with dreams of playing in the NHL is finding a way to follow his dream... sort of. Patrick Chevrefils is an SPVM officer in Cote-St-Luc and swaps his badge for a blocker at night to sit as the emergency backup goalie.
Autos
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
-
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.