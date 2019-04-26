Huge gap in sentences requested in Chicago terrorism case
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshal's office shows Adel Daoud, of Hillside, Ill. (AP / U.S. Marshal's office, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 4:20PM EDT
CHICAGO - Prosecutors and defence lawyers have recommended starkly different sentences in a Chicago terrorism case.
The case involves a 25-year-old man who was arrested in a 2012 FBI sting after trying to detonate what he believed was a real bomb outside a Chicago bar. The bomb was a fake supplied by undercover agents.
In Friday court filings, prosecutors requested a 40-year prison term for Adel Daoud. But the defence wants him released as soon as a treatment program for his mental health needs can be developed.
Defence attorneys say agents egged Daoud on to participate in the plot, manipulating his fragile mental state. Prosecutors say Daoud showed initiative and repeatedly refused chances agents gave him to back out.
Daoud last year entered the equivalent of a no-contest plea. His multiday sentencing hearing starts Monday.
