Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was identified by authorities Tuesday as the gunman who opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado, killing 10 people, including a Boulder police officer.

The name of the 21-year-old suspect, who is in custody, was released at a news conference by Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, who did not disclose any other information about the man, the type of weapon he used or a possible motive for Monday's bloodshed.

A search of the suspect's suburban Denver home turned up other weapons, a senior law enforcement source said Tuesday. The weapon used in the attack was an AR-15-style pistol modified with an arm brace, according to the source.

Authorities believe Alissa was the only person involved and that there was no additional threat to the community.

The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, the police chief said.

Michael Dougherty, Boulder County District Attorney, said the suspect is a resident of Arvada, Colorado, who has "lived most of his life in the United States."

Alissa, who was born on April 17, 1999, attended Arvada West High School starting in March 2015 until he graduated in May 2018, according to Jeffco Public Schools.

The suspect has made statements to investigators, Dougherty said.

"We're collecting those statements now and we'll be providing those in the weeks ahead," Dougherty said.

Maris said the suspect was wounded in the leg during "an exchange of gunfire."

The gunman was taken into custody about 3:30 p.m. Monday and transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition. He was expected to be transported to the Boulder County Jail later Tuesday.

The massacre at the King Soopers store occurred less than a week after shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area left eight people dead. In the last week in the US, there have been at least seven shootings in which at least four people were injured or killed.

The slain officer, 51-year-old Eric Talley, was the first to respond to the scene, according to Herold. Talley had joined the Boulder police force in 2010, she said.

The victims were ordinary Coloradans going about their daily lives -- picking up groceries, waiting in line for a coronavirus vaccine. They ranged from 20 to 65 years old.