Heavy fighting in Gaza halts most aid delivery and leaves civilians with few places to seek safety
Israeli forces battled Hamas militants across Gaza on Wednesday after expanding their ground offensive to its second-largest city, further shrinking the area where Palestinians can seek safety and halting the distribution of vital aid across most of the territory.
The assault on the south threatens further mass displacement within the besieged coastal enclave, where the UN says some 1.87 million people - over 80% of the population - have already fled their homes.
Much of the north, including large parts of Gaza City, has been completely destroyed, and Palestinians fear the rest of Gaza could suffer a similar fate as Israel tries to dismantle Hamas, which has deep roots in the territory it has ruled for 16 years.
Israel says it can no longer accept a Hamas military presence in Gaza after the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will maintain open-ended security control over the territory, something opposed by the United States and much of the international community.
The Israeli military said Tuesday that its troops were “in the heart” of the southern city of Khan Younis after what it described as “the most intense day” of fighting since the start of the ground operation five weeks ago, with heavy battles in the north as well.
PUSHED TO THE EDGE
For the past three days, aid distribution - mainly just supplies of flour and water - has been possible only in and around Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt, because of fighting and road closures by Israeli forces, the UN's humanitarian aid office said.
The aid group Doctors Without Borders said fuel and medical supplies have reached “critically low levels” at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah. Up to 200 wounded people have been brought in every day since Dec. 1, when a weeklong truce expired, it said.
“Without electricity, ventilators would cease to function, blood donations would have to stop, the sterilization of surgical instruments would be impossible,” said Marie-Aure Perreaut Revial, the aid group's emergency coordinator in Gaza. She said they are also running low on surgical supplies and equipment to stabilize broken bones.
Gaza has been without electricity since the first week of the war, and Israel has severely limited fuel imports, forcing several hospitals to shut down because they cannot operate emergency generators.
Thousands of people have fled to the Rafah since Israel resumed its offensive after the ceasefire, including many from the north who have been displaced multiple times.
Hamza Abu Mustafa, a teacher who lives near a school-turned-shelter and is hosting three families himself, said “the situation is extremely dire.”
“You find displaced people in the streets, in schools, in mosques, in hospitals â€¦ everywhere.”
A Palestinian woman who identified herself as Umm Ahmed said the harsh conditions and limited access to toilets are especially difficult for women who are pregnant or menstruating. Some have taken to social media to request menstrual pads, which are increasingly hard to find.
“For women and girls, the suffering is double,” Umm Ahmed said. “It's more humiliation.”
HUNDREDS KILLED SINCE CEASEFIRE
The war has killed more than 16,200 people in Gaza - 70% of them women and children - and wounded more than 42,000, according to the territory's Health Ministry. It says many are also trapped under rubble.
The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Its overall tally tracks with a figure released this week by the Israeli military, which said about 5,000 of the dead were militants, without saying how it arrived at its count.
The military says 88 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive.
The military accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields when the militants operate in residential areas. But Israel has not given detailed accounts of individual strikes, some of which have levelled entire city blocks.
Military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said militants keep weapons in homes and other buildings so fighters in civilian clothes can use them to fire on troops.
“Striking them requires significant use of fire, both to target the enemy but also to, of course, protect our forces,” he said Tuesday.
Israel says it must remove Hamas from power to prevent a repeat of the Oct. 7 attack, when Hamas and other militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took captive some 240 men, women and children after bursting through Israel's vaunted defences.
More than 100 hostages were released during last week's ceasefire, along with 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
But an estimated 138 hostages remain in Gaza, mostly soldiers and civilian men, and accounts of widespread rape and other atrocities committed during the rampage have deepened Israel's outrage and further galvanized support for the war.
NO END IN SIGHT
Hamas' continuing ability to fight in the north, where Israel entered with overwhelming force weeks ago, signals that eradicating the group without causing further mass casualties and displacement - as Israel's top ally, the U.S., has requested - could prove elusive.
Even after weeks of bombardment, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Yehya Sinwar - whose location is unknown - was able to conduct complex ceasefire negotiations and orchestrate the release of scores of hostages last week. Palestinian militants have also kept up their rocket fire into Israel.
The war has been an unprecedented catastrophe for Palestinians civilians, eclipsing all four previous wars between Israel and Hamas, and their suffering is set to worsen as the offensive grinds on.
After the full-scale evacuation of northern Gaza ordered by Israel early in the war, most of Gaza's population was squeezed into 230 square kilometres (90 square miles) of central and southern Gaza.
Since moving into the south, the Israeli military has ordered people out of nearly two dozen neighbourhoods in and around Khan Younis, further reducing the area where civilians can seek refuge by more than a quarter.
It was not clear how many people heeded the evacuation orders, as many Palestinians say they don't feel safe anywhere in Gaza and fear that if they leave their homes they will not be allowed to return.
Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press reporter Najib Jobain in Rafah, Gaza Strip contributed.
