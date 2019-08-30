A screaming mom called police following her young daughter’s very close call with a car after getting off the school bus.

Josephine Kirk-Taylor was recording her daughter Malina getting off the bus for the first time in Houston, Texas, when she could be heard screaming at her child to stop as a car passes the bus in the opposite direction.

“If she took one more step it could have ended very differently,” she told CNN affiliate KTRK.

“She’s a pretty tough cookie. I asked her was she OK and she was like ‘mom why were you screaming?’”

The bus’s stop sign was displayed and its lights were flashing at the time of the near-miss.

Kirk-Taylor caught the car’s license plate and reported the incident to Houston police, hoping the driver would be cited for at least breaking the stop sign rule.

But police told KTRK they needed a clear picture of the driver.

Kirk-Taylor has requested the bus drop her child off across the street where there’s a sidewalk.