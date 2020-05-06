TORONTO -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new video of their son Archie in honour of his first birthday.

The video was released on the Save the Children Instagram account and shows Meghan reading one of Archie's favourite books "Duck! Rabbit!" as Archie sits on her knee. Archie can be seen giggling as he attempts to help Meghan turn the book's pages. Harry can be heard from behind the camera as he captures the family moment.

Save the Children captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, Archie! Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks)."

Harry and Meghan were taking part in the charity's Save the Stories campaign, which helps support children in the U.K. and the U.S. who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London and is seventh in line to the throne after his father, Harry.

Members of the Royal Family shared their warm wishes with young Archie on his first birthday.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh wished their great-grandson a happy birthday on the monarch's official social media accounts with a photo that was taken at Windsor Castle two days after his birth.

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his first birthday today! Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild," the post read.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the royals to send birthday wishes to their nephew, sharing the family portrait from his christening at Windsor Castle in July 2019 on the Kensington Royal Instagram page. The picture shows a smiling baby Archie wrapped up in his christening gown held by Meghan.

Prince William and Kate captioned the photo, "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a previously seen black-and-white photo of Charles, Harry and Archie taken on the day of his christening.

"A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today," the post's caption read.

Harry and Meghan are expected to spend the day privately with their son in Los Angeles. The couple moved to the city in March after announcing earlier this year that they would be stepping back from the Royal Family to pursue a more independent life.

Los Angeles is currently under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.