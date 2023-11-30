Global leaders pay tribute to Henry Kissinger, but his record also draws criticism
Global leaders paid tribute to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Thursday, but there was also sharp criticism of the man who remained an influential figure decades after his official service as one of the most powerful diplomats in American history.
Kissinger, who died Wednesday at 100, drew praise as a skilled defender of U.S. interests. On social media, though, he was widely called a war criminal who left lasting damage throughout the world.
"America has lost one of the most dependable and distinctive voices" on foreign affairs, said former President George W. Bush, striking a tone shared by many high-level officials past and present.
"I have long admired the man who fled the Nazis as a young boy from a Jewish family, then fought them in the United States Army," Bush said in a statement. "When he later became Secretary of State, his appointment as a former refugee said as much about his greatness as it did America's greatness."
Kissinger served two presidents, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and dominated foreign policy as the United States withdrew from Vietnam and established ties with China.
In China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called Kissinger an "old friend and good friend of the Chinese people, and a pioneer and builder of China-U.S. relations."
Many on social media in China mourned his passing. State broadcaster CCTV shared on social media an old segment showing Kissinger's first secret visit to China in 1971, when he broached the possibility of establishing U.S.-China relations and met then-Premier Zhou Enlai.
Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs long after he left office. In July, for instance, he met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing while U.S.-Chinese relations were at a low point.
Criticism of Kissinger, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating a cease-fire in Vietnam in 1973, was especially strong on social media, where many posted celebratory videos in reaction to his death.
A Rolling Stone magazine headline said, "Henry Kissinger, war criminal beloved by America's ruling class, finally dies."
"Henry Kissinger's bombing campaign likely killed hundreds of thousands of Cambodians -- and set (a) path for the ravages of the Khmer Rouge," Sophal Ear, a scholar at Arizona State University who studies Cambodia's political economy, wrote on The Conversation.
"The cluster bombs dropped on Cambodia under Kissinger's watch continue to destroy the lives of any man, woman or child who happens across them," Sophal Ear wrote.
The head of the independent Documentation Center of Cambodia, Youk Chhang, described Kissinger's legacy as "controversial" though not widely debated in the country. Well over half of the population was born after the Khmer Rouge were ousted in 1979, and even those who lived through the civil war and the group's brutal rule recall the U.S. involvement and its B-52 bombers, "but not Henry Kissinger," he said.
Kissinger initiated the Paris negotiations that ultimately provided a face-saving means to get the United States out of a costly war in Vietnam.
Nixon's daughters, Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower, said their father and Kissinger enjoyed "a partnership that produced a generation of peace for our nation."
"Dr. Kissinger played an important role in the historic opening to the People's Republic of China and in advancing detente with the Soviet Union, bold initiatives which initiated the beginning of the end of the Cold War," the Nixon daughters said in a statement. "His `shuttle diplomacy' to the Middle East helped to advance the relaxation of tensions in that troubled region of the world," the Nixon daughters said in a statement.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said he was "in awe" of Kissinger.
"Of course, like anyone who has confronted the most difficult problems of international politics, he was criticized at times, even denounced," Blair said. But I believe he was always motivated not from a coarse `realpolitik,' but from a genuine love of the free world and the need to protect it. He was a problem solver, whether in respect of the Cold War, the Middle East or China and its rise."
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said as he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv that Kissinger "laid the cornerstone of the peace agreement, which (was) later signed with Egypt, and so many other processes around the world I admire."
Blinken said Kissinger "really set the standard for everyone who followed in this job" and that he was "very privileged to get his counsel many times, including as recently as about a month ago."
"Few people were better students of history," he said. "Even fewer people did more to shape history than Henry Kissinger."
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Kissinger's wife that he was "a wise and far-sighted statesman" and his name "is inextricably linked with a pragmatic foreign policy line, which at one time made it possible to achieve detente in international tensions and reach the most important Soviet-American agreements that contributed to the strengthening of global security."
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "Henry Kissinger was a giant of history. His century of ideas and of diplomacy had a lasting influence on his time and on our world."
Leaders of Kissinger's native Germany paid tribute to the former diplomat, a Jew who fled Nazi rule with his family in his teens.
"His commitment to the transatlantic friendship between the USA and Germany was significant, and he always remained close to his German homeland," Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X.
In a message of condolences to Kissinger's family, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote that "with his detente and disarmament policy, Henry Kissinger laid the foundation for the end of the Cold War and the democratic transition in eastern Europe" which led to Germany's reunification.
------
Moulson reported from Berlin. AP journalists around the world contributed to this story.
Russian missile strikes in eastern Ukraine tear through buildings and bury families in rubble
Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said Thursday, killing at least one person and burying families under rubble as the Kremlin's forces continued to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Truce in Gaza extended at last minute as talks over remaining Hamas captives get tougher
Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to extend their ceasefire by another day, just minutes before it was set to expire. The truce in Gaza appeared increasingly tenuous as most women and children held by the militants have already been released in swaps for Palestinian prisoners.
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
Who is U.S.-Canadian lawyer Gurpatwant Pannun, alleged target of murder plot?
Lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is at the heart of an alleged international plot that U.S. prosecutors say targeted him for assassination and was orchestrated by an Indian government employee.
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.
Twenty-five per cent of Canadians believe a degree is necessary for economic success
A new survey suggests one in four Canadians believe a university degree is essential to succeed economically.
