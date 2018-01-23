Gas leak repaired in central London after evacuation
Police cordon off the area beside a major gas leak near Charing Cross railway station in central London, on Jan. 23, 2018. (Alastair Grant / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 3:31AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 10:49AM EST
LONDON -- British officials say a leaky gas pipe has been repaired after shutting down parts of central London.
Officials say normal traffic and train service has resumed in the Strand area after around 1,450 people had been evacuated as a precaution.
The leak was reported at around 2 a.m. Tuesday (0200 GMT; 9 p.m. EST Monday), causing a nightclub and nearby hotel to be cleared of partygoers and guests.
The fire department said the disruption was caused by "high levels of natural gas coming off of a ruptured gas main."
It is the second time in recent weeks that a gas leak has caused disruption in central London. Another incident took place in the Westminster district on Jan. 9.
