France's Macron defends divisive immigration bill and denies it marks tilt by government to right
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that a contentious immigration bill negotiated with conservatives is imperfect and needs some fixes but is "what the French wanted," and is not a victory for the far-right.
The president on a much-listened-to talk show explained and defended the divisive immigration bill that critics claim plays into the hands of Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally group at the National Assembly.
"It's the fruit of a compromise," Macron said.
Tuesday's vote on the bill at Parliament came after lawmakers from Macron's centrist alliance and the conservative Republicans party found a deal to allow the text to make its way through the legislative process, which many perceived as a sign of a shift of the government to the right.
Critics claim the bill in part mimics the far-right party's long-standing demand for "national preference" by which the French, not foreigners, must profit from the riches of the land.
The bill strengthens France's ability to deport foreigners considered undesirable and makes it tougher for foreigners to take advantage of social welfare, among other measures. Some decried it as a betrayal of French values.
It passed the lower house of Parliament, the National Assembly, with a 349-186 vote late Tuesday. It had already been adopted by the Senate.
Macron's health minister, Aurelien Rousseau, resigned to show his opposition to the draft legislation, and some left-leaning lawmakers in the centrist alliance decided to abstain or vote against it. "I respect him," the president said of the health minister who resigned, and was quickly replaced.
Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, described the bill's passage as an "ideological victory." Macron contested that, calling it "a defeat for the National Rally." He said Le Pen's party "plays with fear."
The National Rally has become a political force, with 88 lawmakers in the lower house.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen listens as French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin delivers a speech at the French National Assembly in Paris, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The president acknowledged that there is more pressure from arriving migrants than 10 years ago. But he said "we are not submerged," using language of the far right to describe what they claim is an uncontrolled invasion on the horizon. However, "if we close our eyes, we play the game of the (National Rally)," he said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who championed the bill, said the government wants "greater firmness against foreign offenders."
"Who here can say that we must allow criminals, people on our land, who attack us, attack our professors, and who attack our police forces and who attack the youth on the cafe terraces, without reacting?" he said in a speech at the National Assembly.
He singled out a recent school attack in which a teacher was stabbed to death by a suspected Islamic extremist from the Ingushetia region in Russia's Caucasus Mountains.
Darmanin said the bill also would allow 7,000 to 10,000 undocumented migrant workers a year to obtain residency permits and fill jobs in sectors that have difficulty hiring, like the food industry and agricultural sector.
The text still needs to be officially enacted into law.
The Constitutional Council must make sure the bill's final version is in line with the Constitution, and Macron said he himself would put the measure before the council because he wants certain provisions changed, noting a payment that foreign students must put forth to study in France.
Macron's alliance lost its majority in legislative elections last year, forcing him into political maneuvering.
Government spokesman Oliver Veran acknowledged that changes were made to allow the compromise with The Republicans. "There are things in this law that we don't like, that part of the French population doesn't like, that I don't like, but that doesn't dishonour us," Veran said.
Hard-left lawmaker Mathilde Panot, president of France Unbowed group at the National Assembly, urged Macron not to turn the bill into law, calling the text a "full-scale attack on fundamental rights."
Advocacy organizations have criticized the bill as a threat to the rights of migrants.
Migrants' rights group Cimade called it "the most repressive and abusive immigration bill drawn up in the last 40 years" in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
The debate in France comes as European Union leaders and top officials on Wednesday hailed a major breakthrough in talks on new rules to control migration. Critics said the reforms will weaken the rights of asylum-seekers and encourage more morally dubious deals with countries that people leave to get to Europe.
Macron said that taking action in France was needed and that together with the EU's new rules to control migration, there will be a more effective fight against trafficking networks and quicker expulsions. He said the bill reduces from 12 to 4 the number of procedures available to those threatened with being expelled from France.
------
Associated Press writer Jeffrey Schaeffer contributed to this story.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada
Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
Metro accuses Loblaw of falsely implicating it in bread price-fixing scheme
In new court filings, Metro Inc. is accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company of conspiring to implicate Metro in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice
In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said James Oliver, 14, suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage and was in critical condition until he died Sunday night.
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
Canada
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
-
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
-
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action won't be done until 2081: report
Canada has been so slow to carry out recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that an Indigenous-led think tank says it has decided to stop publishing an annual report tracking its progress.
-
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
World
-
Paramedics gave Elijah McClain a sedative he didn't need, leading to his death, prosecutor says
A Colorado prosecutor told jurors Wednesday in a criminal trial against two paramedics that they failed to properly care for Elijah McClain when they overdosed the Black man with a sedative that he didn't need, leading to his death following a 2019 police encounter.
-
North Korea's Kim warns of 'nuclear attack' when enemy provokes it with nukes: state media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said Pyongyang would not hesitate with a nuclear attack when an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.
-
Poland's new government dismisses state media heads for becoming too politicized
Critics say that state-run media, in particular 24-hour news channel TVP Info, became an outlet for propaganda during Law and Justice's (PiS) eight years in office.
-
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice
In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said James Oliver, 14, suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage and was in critical condition until he died Sunday night.
-
Boston mayor apologizes to Black men wrongly accused in 1989 murder that shone spotlight on racism
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a formal apology Wednesday to two Black men who were wrongly accused in a 1989 murder of a white woman, a case that coarsened divisions in a city long split along racial lines and renewed suspicion and anger directed at the police department by the city's Black community.
-
UN Security Council vote on Gaza aid delayed again as U.S. talks to Egypt
A United Nations Security Council vote on a bid to boost aid to the Gaza Strip has been delayed by another day, hinging on last-minute negotiations between the U.S. and Egypt over a proposal for UN aid monitoring as Washington seeks to avoid using its veto power, diplomats said on Wednesday.
Politics
-
New Liberal ads in Prairie ridings target Conservatives over Ukraine trade deal
The Liberals have been accusing the Conservatives of 'turning their backs on Ukraine,' and now the party is making that argument in attack ads running in more than a dozen Prairie ridings that are home to large Ukrainian communities.
-
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
Olympian, philanthropist, head of Canadian Women's Foundation appointed to Senate
A former Olympian, a philanthropist and the head of the Canadian Women's Foundation have all been newly appointed to the Senate.
Health
-
WHO says JN.1 COVID strain, a 'variant of interest,' poses low risk
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.
-
After 12 years, two children and 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are officially married, their representative told The Associated Press Wednesday.
-
Ryan Gosling reimagines his 'Barbie' power ballad 'I'm Just Ken' for Christmas, shares new EP
On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling -- the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film -- released the "I'm Just Ken" EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Business
-
Metro accuses Loblaw of falsely implicating it in bread price-fixing scheme
In new court filings, Metro Inc. is accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company of conspiring to implicate Metro in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
-
BlackBerry reports loss in Q3, revenue up as it begins work to split business
BlackBerry Ltd. lost US$21 million in its third quarter, which it spent working to split up its business. The Waterloo, Ont.-based software company, which reports its earnings in U.S. dollars, says the loss for the period ended Nov. 30 compared with a net loss of US$4 million a year earlier.
-
Odds of another rate hike have fallen, BoC governing council agreed as they held rate
The odds of another rate hike have decreased, the Bank of Canada's governing council agreed during its discussions ahead of its most recent interest rate decision.
Lifestyle
-
Parks Canada to offer free admission for military members, veterans starting in January
Parks Canada announced Monday that it will offer free daily admission to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and veterans to all its parks starting January 1.
-
What's up with poinsettias during the holiday season? Here's what to know
Like Christmas trees, Santa and reindeer, the poinsettia has long been a ubiquitous symbol of the holiday season in the U.S., Canada and across Europe.
-
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
Sports
-
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
-
Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing the All-Star to rejoin the Grizzlies on the court
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, and coach Taylor Jenkins inserted the two-time All-Star back into the starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Autos
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
-
Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labour dispute?
Tesla has found itself locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with union workers in Sweden and neighbouring countries. The showdown pits the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk, who's staunchly anti-union, against the strongly held labour ideals of Scandinavian countries.
-
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.